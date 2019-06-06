Slain UCF executive once married to mother of suspected killer, wife

WINTER PARK, Fla. - After the State Attorney's Office released hours of documents and scene evidence Wednesday, Channel 9 learned that a University of Central Florida executive who was allegedly killed by his wife was formerly married to her mother.
Family and friends said Michael Redlick fell in love with Daneille Redlick after her mother, Michael's second wife, died of cancer.
"In fairness to Mike, Danielle's mother was dying of cancer when they were dating," said a family friend. "She had terrible insurance."
Investigators believe Michael married Danielle's mom to help her get better health coverage.
After being widowed, Michael fell in love with Danielle, who was 20 years his junior.
Family friends soon called investigators to provide them with an outside look of the couple's relationship when they learned the 65-year-old died after being stabbed in the shoulder.
"I'd say to him on numerous occasions, 'Mike the consequences are going to get worse here,'" said Jerry Rubacky. "They're going to get more dramatic."
Danielle Redlick is charged with murder in the stabbing death of her husband, at the couple’s Winter Park home in January.
Neighbors said Michael would at times move out of the family home so the children wouldn't see them fighting.
The two children are expected to testify against their mother during the trial.
