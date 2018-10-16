  • Small plane crashes into ocean near Daytona Beach Shores

    By: Kevin Williams

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane has landed in the water off the coast of Daytona Beach Shores.

    Aerial video from Skywitness 9 shows the plane bobbing in the ocean near the intersection of Highway A1A and Broad Avenue, near several high-rise buildings and hotels.

    Channel 9 has learned only the pilot was on board the plane.
     

    Police and first responders did not release the condition of the people aboard the plane.

    This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates. 

