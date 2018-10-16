Small plane crashes into ocean near Daytona Beach Shores

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane has landed in the water off the coast of Daytona Beach Shores.
Aerial video from Skywitness 9 shows the plane bobbing in the ocean near the intersection of Highway A1A and Broad Avenue, near several high-rise buildings and hotels.
Channel 9 has learned only the pilot was on board the plane.
Pilot is the only one aboard the plane. He’s expected to be okay pic.twitter.com/x2oW4BI4fx— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) October 16, 2018
Unknown at this point why the plane went down, where it came from or where it was going pic.twitter.com/LWSODcW1O4— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) October 16, 2018
Police and first responders did not release the condition of the people aboard the plane.
This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates.
