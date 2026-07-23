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Smoke expected in Sorrento area during planned burn Thursday

The Florida Park Service is set to conduct a prescribed burn at Rock Springs Run State Reserve.

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Prescribed Burn planned near Sorrento, Fla. FILE IMAGE: Prescribed burn in Central Florida
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

SORRENTO, Fla. — If you see or smell smoke in the Sorrento area on Thursday, it could be related to some work planned by state officials.

The Florida Park Service is set to conduct a prescribed burn at Rock Springs Run State Reserve.

The burn is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m.

Approximately 82 acres of land will be involved in the brush clearing efforts, officials said.

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