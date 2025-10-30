Social nature gets tortoise moved to kangaroo exhibit at Brevard Zoo

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Speedy, a red-footed tortoise who has been a resident of the Brevard Zoo since 1995, has received a significant upgrade to his living situation.

The tortoise, known for his social nature, has moved into the Kangaroo Walkabout exhibit, where he now shares space with kangaroos and emus.

Speedy previously lived alone at the zoo, but zookeepers noticed his social behavior and decided to introduce him to a more communal environment.

