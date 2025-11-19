Social security numbers exposed on Daytona Beach city website

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — People’s personal information, including their social security numbers, were displayed on the Daytona Beach City website, and it’s not clear how long it was up.

The city created a new webpage last week in response to our investigation into possible mispending on city credit cards, which now displays transactions and receipts.

We found at least one example of a travel expense document with a name, personal address, and social security number. We asked the attorney’s office if anything was being done to protect potential victims.

The secretary told us to reach out to the city’s communications team. We tried to call there too, and when we didn’t get an answer, we sent an email.

The city did respond to our questions there and said the city attorney is reviewing notice requirements for a potential breach and that the webpage would be back up after staff had more time to review the content more thoroughly.

The email also said the documents had already gone through several layers and departments before it was posted online.

The city said the webpage should be back online by December 8th.

Here are all the questions we asked the city and the responses we received.

Can you tell me who was responsible for putting this information online?

Is this person being held accountable?

Was anyone else responsible for looking over the information before it went live?

Will the website go back up with all supporting documents after personal information is redacted?

Are all individuals included in any receipts or documents being notified of the breach?

City’s response:

The files containing P-Card bank statements and receipts will be reposted to the city’s webpage by Dec. 8. The window between now and then gives support staff additional time to review the content more thoroughly and redact sensitive information.

There will be an in-person training session the week of Dec. 8 for any staff who handle P-Card statements or process payments from the public.

Can you tell me who was responsible for putting this information online? Several departments were involved in compiling the P-Card bank statements and receipt information.

Is this person being held accountable? Additional training is being provided. The P-Card policy is currently being updated.

Was anyone else responsible for looking over the information before it went live?

Will the website go back up with all supporting documents after personal information is redacted? Yes. Posting p-card statements and receipts will be an ongoing effort. The next batch of statements covering May ’25 to December ’25 will be posted in February ’26. This will allow staff to review those statements. Statements will be posted quarterly after that.

Are all individuals included in any receipts or documents being notified of the breach? The City Attorney is reviewing the notice requirements for a potential breach.

