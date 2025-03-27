Social Security pushes back rollout of new anti-fraud measures

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Social Security Administration is pushing back on the rollout of a controversial anti-fraud measure.

The policy requires applicants who can’t verify their identities online to complete their claim in person at an office.

The change was supposed to take effect on Sunday.

However, it has been pushed back to April 14.

The new policy only applies to those filing for retirement, survivors or family benefits.

Administration says the delay will allow for more employee training.

