Some roads to close Monday as tens of thousands set to attend Pink concert in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tens of thousands of people will head to Camping World Stadium on Monday for a concert by pop star Pink.

In preparation for the big show, the city will begin closing roads around the stadium at 2:30 p.m.

The stadium’s parking lots open at 3 p.m., but all on-site parking is sold out.

Read: Banda, Marta score and the Pride advance to the NWSL championship with 3-2 win over Current

The city says you should purchase parking downtown if you need somewhere to park.

A free shuttle will run to and from the stadium and the intersection of Central Boulevard and Hughey Avenue.

Read: A gold pocket watch given to the captain who rescued Titanic survivors sells for record price

It will be available until an hour after the concert.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group