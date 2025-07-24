Some Seminole County students to receive free breakfast for upcoming school year

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Public Schools will offer free breakfast to all students at select locations for the 2025-2026 school year.

The initiative, in partnership with the School Breakfast Program, aims to ensure that students at specific elementary schools receive breakfast at no charge.

Additionally, some schools will provide both breakfast and lunch at no cost.

The schools where students will receive free breakfast include Pine Crest Elementary, Spring Lake Elementary, Wicklow Elementary, Winter Springs Elementary, Altamonte Elementary, Hamilton Elementary, Idyllwilde Elementary, and Midway Elementary.

Furthermore, Eugene Gregory Academy, Journeys Academy, Early Learning Center, and Endeavor School will serve both breakfast and lunch at no charge to all students.

For more information, individuals can call Seminole County Public Schools Red Apple Dining at 407-320-0226.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group