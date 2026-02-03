South Orlando dealership gives family new car after fire destroyed theirs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Last Friday, Orlando Fire Department crews responded quickly to a vehicle fire at a South Orlando car dealership, which resulted in a family’s car being a total loss. To help them through this tough time, the dealership kindly provided the affected family with a brand-new car.

Crews say that the fire erupted in the parking lot of Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando. Firefighters responded promptly and swiftly put out the flames, stopping the fire from spreading to adjacent vehicles.

The family that owned the vehicle was already facing a tough time when the fire happened. After losing the car, representatives from Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando provided them with a new vehicle to help them during their hardships.

The Orlando Fire Department issued a statement expressing gratitude to the dealership for their considerate gesture towards the family in need.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group