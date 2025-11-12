Space Coast shatters launch record with 94th liftoff of the year

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Monday night’s SpaceX Starlink mission set a new launch record for Florida’s Space Coast — its 94th launch of the year, shattering the previous mark.

“They broke the record and they’ve broken it a month and a half before the end of the year,” said space analyst Dr. Ken Kremer of Space UpClose. “So that’s why it’s significant because it’s not going to be just one or two launches. We probably have another nine or ten launches. In fact, we’ve got New Glenn that’s going to launch tomorrow.”

Blue Origin plans to launch its second New Glenn rocket as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

Kremer says new and existing companies are fueling the Space Coast’s launch cadence.

ULA alone is planning up to 25 Atlas V and Vulcan launches in 2026.

“They’re employing people. That’s the good thing,” Kremer said. “Even if they make parts elsewhere, they still got to test the rocket and assemble it and have a launch team. And that’s all pretty much here in Brevard County.”

