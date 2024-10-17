Space Style: Prada, Axiom Space unveil new spacesuit design for future Moon missions

MILAN, Italy — When astronauts travel back to the moon from Florida’s Space Coast they could be wearing Prada spacesuits.

Prada and Axiom Space unveiled these designs.

A team of 10 designers worked on the suits, keeping safety and utility in mind.

“Our elite teams have redefined spacesuit development, establishing new pathways to innovative solutions and applying a state-of-the-art design approach for the AxEMU,” said Matt Ondler, Axiom Space President. “We have broken the mold. The Axiom Space-Prada partnership has set a new foundational model for cross-industry collaboration, further expanding what’s possible in commercial space.”

They’ll be used for NASA’s Artemis III mission, currently scheduled for the second half of 2026.

