SpaceX loses contact with starship; debris causes ground stops if flights at MCO

Update:

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — FAA announced the lift of ground stops due to debris at Orlando International Airport.

Previous Story:

Nearly two months after the last Starship spacecraft exploded, SpaceX lost contact with the Starship spacecraft that launched Thursday evening.

The rocket blasted off from Texas at approximately 6:30 p.m.

SpaceX caught the first-stage booster back at the pad with giant mechanical arms, but engines on the spacecraft on top started shutting down as it streaked eastward for what was supposed to be a controlled entry over the Indian Ocean, half a world away.

Contact was lost with the spacecraft as it went into an out-of-control spin.

The space-skimming flight was supposed to last an hour and couldn’t release the mock satellites into space as planned.

The spacecraft reached nearly 90 miles in altitude before trouble struck. It was not immediately clear where it came down.

With the debris falling, MCO had sonme ground stops for lights according to the FAA.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group