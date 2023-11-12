SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch Sunday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch another Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Sunday.

The rocket is set to launch at 4:08 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This mission aims to send broadband communication satellites into orbit for a foreign internet company.

SpaceX said this launch will be the ninth flight of the rocket’s first-stage booster, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and five Starlink missions.

Following the launch, SpaceX is planning to land the first stage of the rocket on its A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

