SpaceX set to launch GPS satellite from Florida’s Space Coast, weather permitting

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing for a Falcon 9 rocket launch on Friday from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX is targeting 1:23 p.m. for the launch of a next-generation GPS satellite.

Officials said GPS III-7 is designed to enhance the accuracy and security of the Global Positioning System that powers everything from smartphones to military systems.

The GPS III-7 satellite, part of the U.S. Space Force’s modernization efforts, will be delivered to orbit where it will join a constellation of satellites.

This mission continues SpaceX’s rapid-fire launch cadence.

This will be the 5th rocket launch for SpaceX this week, including three Starlink launches and the 9th test flight of its Starship mega rocket.

SpaceX is also continuing to focus on its cost-saving reusable rockets.

The first-stage booster for this launch has already flow for three other missions, including CRS-32, NROL-69, and a Starlink deployment.

After the launch, SpaceX will one again attempt to launch the first-sage booster on its droneship, “A Shortfall of Gravitas,” in the Atlantic Ocean.

