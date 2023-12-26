SpaceX set for rescheduled Falcon Heavy rocket launch Thursday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing a powerful rocket for what could be its final launch from Florida in 2023.

SpaceX said it is aiming to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket on Thursday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The 4-hour launch window will open at 7 p.m.

The company is aiming to launch the X-37B military space plane for the U. S. Space Force.

SpaceX said the launch was delayed earlier this month to perform additional system checks.

There is also a backup launch opportunity on Friday at 7 p.m.

SpaceX said this will be the fifth launch and landing of the Falcon Heavy’s side boosters, which previously launched USSF-44, USSF-67, Hughes JUPTER 3, and NASA’s Psyche mission.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to land the two side boosters back on the ground at its landing site in Florida.

People in the area could hear sonic booms during the boosters’ landing.

