BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday from Florida’s Space Coast.

The launch window will be open from 6:26 a.m. to 10:26 a.m. at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The mission is looking to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX says this will be the 11th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched SES O3b mPOWER-E, Crew-10, Bandwagon-3, mPOWER-D, CRS-33, and five Starlink missions.

After the launch, the first-stage rocket booster will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

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