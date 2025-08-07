SpaceX delays second launch of Amazon’s internet satellites from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX delayed a planned Falcon 9 rocket launch on Thursday.

10:05 a.m. update:

SpaceX announced the mission was delayed soon before the scheduled launch.

SpaceX said the delay was needed to “perform additional vehicle checkouts.”

The launch is now set for Friday, starting at 9:40 a.m.

Original report:

Crews are preparing to launch another batch of Amazon’s internet satellites on Thursday.

SpaceX plans to launch the KF-02 mission using a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The 27-minute window will open at 10:01 a.m.

KF‑02 is looking to expand Amazon’s Project Kuiper broadband satellite constellation.

It involves launching 24 satellites into low-Earth orbit.

After the launch SpaceX plans to land the rocket’s first-stage booster on its “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic.

If Thursday’s launch is delayed, there is a backup launch opportunity on Friday, starting at 9:40 a.m.

