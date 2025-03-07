SpaceX’s Starlink may tap into $42 billion federal program to expand internet access

Elon Musk’s Starlink may soon tap into a $42 billion federal program expanding internet access.

The Commerce Department just opened its Broadband Equilty Access and Development program to all internet providers, including satellite services like Starlink.

It previously favored fiber-optic connections, shutting out low-orbit satellite companies.

No funds have been promised yet, but Starlink could be eligible.

