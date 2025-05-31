Spartan Race eyes hosting popular obstacle course events in Lake Nona

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Spartan Races Inc. is targeting Lake Nona as a destination for its popular obstacle course races.

The organization — with headquarters in Boston, Orlando and London — was approved May 19 by Orange County’s Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee for a $105,000 marketing and promotional grant over three years.

Jason Siegel, president and CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, said during the meeting his organization has been looking at ways to draw the company to host a race weekend here since before the pandemic.

