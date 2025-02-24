Special on Jones High School airing Tuesday night on WFTV

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jones High School is one of two subjects Eyewitness News is running special on for Black History Month.

Anchor Daralene Jones has been exploring the school’s storied history as part of her look into the deep roots of Black history in central Florida.

Her special on Jones High School will air at 10 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch it live by clicking on WFTV Now.

The, at 10:30 p.m., we will honor the legacy of the historic school, as students, staff and alumni commemorate its 130 years as one of the first schools established for Black students in the U.S.

