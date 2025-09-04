Spring Hammock Preserve gets major accessibility and facility improvements

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in Seminole County unveiled significant upgrades at Spring Hammock Preserve in Longwood Thursday morning, marking the completion of a $2 million project.

The project includes the addition of new boardwalks, a pavilion, and ADA-accessible paths and parking, all designed to make the preserve more accessible and enjoyable for visitors.

Officials emphasized the importance of these upgrades in facilitating public engagement with the natural beauty of the area.

The improvements are expected to enhance the experience for all visitors, including those participating in educational programs and casual visitors looking to enjoy the natural surroundings.

