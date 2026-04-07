Lockdown lifted for St. Cloud High School

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — UPDATE 3:47 PM

Officials have announced that the high school lockdown has been lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY

St. Cloud Police Department reported that St. Cloud High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown as officers investigate a potential threat.

According to police, school officials received an anonymous threat, prompting the lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Officers are currently on scene working to determine the credibility of the threat and ensure the safety of students and staff.

No additional details have been released at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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