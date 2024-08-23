St. Cloud man formally indicted for fatal shooting over missing pool pump

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County grand jury formally indicted 29-year-old Joshua Miller this week on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for a deadly shooting that occurred back in June.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to court records, Osceola County Deputies responded to a home on Bronco Drive in St. Cloud on June 8 for reports of a man found shot in a truck in the driveway.

They arrived to find the victim, identified as 29-year-old Joseph Beck, in the driver’s seat of his truck with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital and later died there.

READ: Local teacher arrested on child abuse and false imprisonment charges

Investigators say Miller’s own mother quickly identified him as the person who shot Beck and even provided them with video showing the entire confrontation between the two men.

Deputies say the video shows Miller walking towards Beck’s truck in an aggressive manner as he sat in his driveway and accusing him of stealing a pool pump from his own home on Bronco Drive.

Miller is then seen kicking the open passenger-side door of Beck’s truck and standing between the door and Beck, then yelling at Beck while pointing a gun directly at him.

As he continues yelling, deputies say Beck is seen reaching into the truck and hitting Beck at least two times with the gun.

READ: Lake County warns residents over fake election workers

According to the sheriff’s office, seconds later, the video captures the sound of a single gunshot as Miller was still holding the gun.

Deputies say a second video shows Miller running into a shed behind the property, wiping an object down with a blue towel, then taking off his t-shirt before running out of the shed empty-handed.

According to his arrest report, Miller immediately ran into a wooded area behind the home but was later tracked down by Osceola County patrol deputies and taken into custody.

On Wednesday, prosecutors presented evidence to a grand jury that they found sufficient enough to secure the indictment for first-degree murder with a firearm.

READ: Arrest made in shooting at Altamonte Springs apartment complex

Miller remains in the Osceola County jail with no bond set.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on August 26.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group