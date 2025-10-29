State Attorney Monique Worrell to discuss office progress, ongoing reforms Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — State Attorney Monique Worrell will brief the media on Wednesday.

Worrell plans to speak around 10:30 a.m. from her office in Orlando.

The briefing will cover the progress made by Worrell’s office, including a significant reduction in the backlog of non-arrest cases by 21% as of August, though more than 10,000 cases remain.

In addition to updates on the backlog, Worrell is expected to discuss key initiatives her office is pursuing at the state level, although specific details of these initiatives are not yet known.

