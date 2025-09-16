State attorney Worrell warns about scams targeting seniors

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — State attorney Monique Worrell is alerting elderly residents in Kissimmee about a rise in scams targeting their community.

Worrell met with the Osceola County Council on Aging to discuss the increasing prevalence of scams like fake law enforcement texts and job alert scams.

“I want to make sure that our office does everything we can to ensure that they are informed and that we can, as a community, protect our seniors from the scams that are happening,” Worrell said.

Residents who receive scam messages are advised to use the “junk” option on their phones to mark these messages.

Additionally, they can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov to report these scams.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group