0 Statements reveal officers' mindset as they closed in on Markeith Loyd

ORLANDO, Fla. - Four officers who witnessed Markeith Loyd's arrest told very similar stories about his final moments of freedom and about their mindset as they approached his hideout.

Each of them mentioned briefings about the murders of Loyd's pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, both of whom he is accused of killing.

They said they were told by their superiors that Loyd was "not going back to prison and he would shoot any member of law enforcement (who) attempted to arrest him."

From the ground and from the air, there was confusion as Loyd tossed what turned out to be guns from the front door of a Carver Shores home.

Read: 'I wanted the baby to come out with my traits,' Markeith Loyd says in jailhouse videos

Those who knew they were guns were worried Loyd would grab them as he crawled toward them on the sidewalk.

"I had reason to believe Loyd was still armed with a firearm. I also believed his intentions were to lure us to him, pull out a gun and shoot as many officers as he could," said one of the officers who was unaware the items Loyd tossed from the home were guns.

There is no video of the final moments before Loyd's arrest.

"The muscles on both of Loyd's forearms (tensed) as if he was preparing to push up off the pavement," an officer said. "(I feared) that Loyd was either going to get up from the ground or use his arms to roll over and arm himself."

Another officer said that his "rifle (was) hanging by Loyd's left hand. (He) appeared to notice this and started moving his left hand towards it."

Read: 'They done cracked my eye,' Markeith Loyd says in jailhouse videos

Two of the officers admitted to kicking Loyd on the left side of his face to try to subdue him.

A third officer revised his report about eight months later, admitting he hit Loyd's face with a gun, which he described as a muzzle strike.

Loyd later lost his left eye, which triggered an ongoing use-of-force investigation.

Last week, Loyd's lawyers demanded all evidence that Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents have in hopes they can prove Loyd wanted to surrender.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.