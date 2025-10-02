Still waiting for answers, family of man found dead in hotel demands justice

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The mother, grandmother and sister of a 25-year-old man found dead in his Orange County hotel room earlier this week said his final words to them were that he planned to turn his life around.

Few details of Nikeish Johnson’s death have emerged since he was found at the Extended Stay America on Equity Row Monday night. Deputies said there were “signs of trauma,” which Johnson’s sister explained was a gunshot to the head.

“He would never do anything to anybody,” the sister, Nikhiya, said. “So whoever did this to him, I hope they’re found.”

Deputies have not publicly ruled Johnson’s death a homicide, though they said an investigation was underway. The family, none of whom have been able to see Johnson’s body, said detectives asked them to be patient for 48 hours while they pieced evidence together.

Johnson was remembered as a lover of football, a hard worker and the person in the family you could discuss difficult issues with. Multiple family members broke down as they spoke about their love of him and their loss.

His mother, Crystal Jenkins, could only manage a few sentences as she explained how she was unable to process her loss.

However, her push for justice could not have been clearer.

“That’s coming from my soul,” she explained. “My soul. My heart is broken right now.”

