Free construction trades program set to launch in Kissimmee to address skilled worker shortage

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Central Florida’s construction boom is creating more demand for skilled workers than the industry can currently fill.

A new training program launching in Kissimmee aims to help close that gap while giving residents a pathway to steady, well-paying careers.

Victoria Tomas with Florida International University’s Construction Trades Program says the shortage is unprecedented in her decades of working in the industry.

“It’s like I’ve never seen before,” said Tomas. ”I spent 25 years in HR safety in the construction world, and I have never seen anything like this.”

Tomas says the shortage has become so severe that some projects have stalled because companies cannot find enough trained workers.

Students like Camilo Osio hope to help fill that gap. The Kissimmee resident is currently taking electrical courses through Florida International University.

“I’ve been seeing ads on social media about FIU offering free classes,” said Osio. ”I was automatically interested because in order to get those certifications, you usually have to pay a lot of money.”

A partnership between the City of Kissimmee, the Alianza Center, the Lennar Foundation, and Florida International University is bringing a free construction trades certificate program to Osceola County.

The program is expanding from South Florida, where it has already trained hundreds of workers.

Tomas says one of the program’s key features is that it is offered in both English and Spanish.

The goal is to prepare residents for high-demand jobs in fields such as electrical work, HVAC, plumbing, and project management.

With Central Florida continuing to grow, leaders say programs like this could help strengthen the local workforce while creating new economic opportunities for residents.

“We do not aim to get somebody just a job,” said Tomas. ”We want them to have a career that they can feed their family, grow, buy a home, and become integral parts of our society.”

“It feels great, honestly,” said Osio. ”Being able to help the community and provide for myself. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The mayor of Kissimmee and partners plan to formally announce the program on Thursday.

