Judge grants bond to man accused of attacking jogger in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of attacking a jogger in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood could soon leave the Orange County Jail.

A judge Tuesday morning set a bond totaling $30,000 for Tyler Feight.

Feight, 26, is accused of assaulting a woman last Thursday morning on Northumberland Avenue.

Investigators said the victim fought back and Feight ran away.

Police arrested him later that day after getting a tip from neighbor.

Feight is charged with attempted sexual battery and battery.

Tyler Feight mug shot Tyler Feight is accused of attacking a woman who was out jogging in College Park. (Source: Orlando Police Department)

