Judge grants bond to man accused of attacking jogger in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of attacking a jogger in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood could soon leave the Orange County Jail.
A judge Tuesday morning set a bond totaling $30,000 for Tyler Feight.
Feight, 26, is accused of assaulting a woman last Thursday morning on Northumberland Avenue.
Investigators said the victim fought back and Feight ran away.
Police arrested him later that day after getting a tip from neighbor.
Feight is charged with attempted sexual battery and battery.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group