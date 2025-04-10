Arrest made in jogger’s attack in Orlando’s College Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman out for a jog early Thursday reported being attacked by a stranger on the street. The man accused of the attack is now behind bars.

The woman reportedly told police her attacker jumped on her as she ran past him at about 4:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Northumberland Avenue. That’s in the College Park area.

Police say the victim told them he tried to overpower her, but she kicked and screamed, causing him to run. She was able to run home and call 911.

She got away with minor injuries, police said.

The victim described her attacker on social media. Later, a resident reported someone who matched the description sleeping in a nearby grassy area. Police detained and then arrested him.

The suspect was identified as Tyler Feight, 26. He is charged with attempted sexual battery and battery.

Police say Feight has been sleeping in the woods near the area after being released from jail for battery accusations a different woman.

