STORM ZONES: What history tells us about the start of hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday marked the start of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

With forecasts pointing to above-average activity, emergency officials across Central Florida and the wider southeastern U.S. are urging residents to get prepared now.

Meteorologists have long known that while the hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, the first month of the season has its own distinctive hot zones.

Tropical storms and hurricanes that form in June typically emerge in the western Caribbean Sea, the Gulf of Mexico, and occasionally off the southeastern U.S. coast.

These early-season systems may not always pack the same punch as their August or September counterparts, but they can still deliver damaging winds, flash floods, and dangerous storm surge.

These systems often travel north or northeast, sometimes making landfall in Florida, Louisiana, or the Carolinas with heavy rain and localized flooding.

Across Central Florida, emergency officials are sounding the alarm early.

Officials are urging people to stay information and be prepared before possible disaster strikes.

“So, the key message from us at the National Weather Service is to always ensure having multiple ways to receive warning messages, because no single way to receive tornado warnings, hurricane warnings, may work during an emergency,” said Will Ulrich with the National Weather Service.

The message from experts is clear: take the season seriously from day one.

WFTV’s team of certified meteorologists will be watching the tropics closely all season long, so your family knows exactly what to expect.

