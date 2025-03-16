Storms expected in central Florida Sunday evening

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A line of rain and storms will move into northwest sections of central Florida through mid-afternoon.
Storms will continue to move into the region during the afternoon and evening hours.
All of central Florida has a risk for strong to severe storms, with the greatest risk in northern areas.
A tornado watch has been extended until 5 p.m. for Marion and Flagler counties and along the immediate Gulf coast near Tampa, with additional (possibly severe) timing closing in on metro Orlando from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Storms currently in the Gulf are still developing. WFTV will be closely monitoring their status as they approach over the next several hours.
Storms will have a tendency to weaken somewhat after 10 p.m.
