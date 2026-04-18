Strap in and jam out: Muppets take the wheel on Disney coaster

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Turn up the volume, Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will reopen on May 26 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This reimagined ride puts guests at the heart of a high-octane concert led by The Electric Mayhem, featuring a new soundtrack and adrenaline-pumping thrills.

The updated attraction boasts a setlist of songs performed by the band and special guest artists, including collaborations with Jennifer Hudson, Questlove, Def Leppard, and Kelly Clarkson.

Visitors will step into G-Force Records, where The Electric Mayhem is preparing for a big show. The experience features the first Audio-Animatronics figure of Scooter and a crew of penguin “audio engineers” frantically working to get the band on stage in time.

Adventurers will board the Lengthy Immediate Motion Object (L.I.M.O.), blasting off on a rapid ride through the band’s most important night.

Disney notes that more previews are slated for cast members, eligible Disney Vacation Club members, and Annual Passholders before the grand opening.

This relaunch ushers in a new era for the beloved coaster, now infused with Muppets magic and a concert-style storyline.

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