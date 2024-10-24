Striking workers at Boeing reject new contract offer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Striking workers at Boeing have voted against the company’s latest contract offer.

The union made that announcement Wednesday night.

That means the strike of about 33,000 workers will continue.

Boeing’s latest contract offered a 35% raise over four years.

The offer before that was a 25% raise.

But, many union members say they want more.

Many members are holding out for the return of pensions, but Boeing says that won’t happen.

Boeing’s latest earnings report shows it’s already lost more than $6 billion.

