Student accused of beating a local teacher’s aid faces judge

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The former Matanzas High School student accused of beating his teacher’s aide in February of last year will have to wait a little longer to learn his fate.

Brendan Depa, now 18 years old, pleaded no contest to an aggravated battery charge back in October.

He was in court Wednesday, where he was scheduled to be sentenced. However, the hearing was extended because all of the witnesses did not have a chance to be heard.

Read: Flagler student who violently attacked teacher’s aid over Nintendo Switch sues school district

Depa’s former aide Joan Naydich took the stand and described the events from the day of the attack. She said she asked Depa to put his Nintendo Switch away, and he did so with no issue. Then, he became upset when another teacher said something during the next class period.

“As soon as we got in the classroom, the teacher was asking him what is going on with the game? You know you can’t be taking it out anymore. He became angry, riled and upset,” said Naydich.

Read: Teen charged in shooting death of teacher’s aide at Central Florida Fairgrounds

Depa’s attorneys argued that Naydich did not have adequate information like access to Depa’s IEP and that Depa’s known disabilities and behavioral issues should have played a part in how Naydich reacted in this situation.

A date to finish the sentencing has not yet been set.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group