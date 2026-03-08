Student charged for hoax shooting threat at middle school in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl faces multiple charges after Volusia County deputies say she sent herself messages threatening a shooting at a middle school.

The investigation began after the student initially reported that an unknown person was demanding explicit images from her on Snapchat. She claimed the sender threatened to shoot up Silver Sands Middle School if she did not comply. However, deputies later determined the girl had created the account and sent the messages to herself.

The threatening messages included photographs of firearms that investigators determined were taken from the internet. According to the VSO, the messages also contained specific details regarding the student’s class schedule.

To identify the source of the messages, the VSO partnered with the Port Orange Police Department while contacting Snapchat and the girl’s phone carrier to obtain digital records. The evidence revealed that the girl had created the account herself to send the threats.

When questioned by deputies, the student admitted to orchestrating the incident, stating that she had been dared to send the messages.

The student faces charges of making a false report and unlawful use of a communications device.

