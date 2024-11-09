Students at the Orlando Science Elementary celebrate STEM Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nov. 8 is National STEM Day, a day to celebrate science, technology, engineering and math.

Students at Orlando Science Elementary celebrated National STEM Day by participating in unique experiments.

These aren’t your typical science experiments; these STEM experiments integrate all subjects.

From purifying water to making break-dancing robots, these students at Orlando Science Elementary are using these lessons to prepare for the future.

“I absolutely love it. It gets me excited to see the students to get so involved and to help one another out, to collaborate, to also see their thinking process as they try to develop different methods of solving the solution,” said ELA Teacher Jennifer McAllister.

