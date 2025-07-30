Study shows a 65% surge in Florida teens gaining access to handguns

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new survey reveals a 65% increase in the number of Florida teens gaining access to handguns over the past 20 years.

The study, conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics, highlights a significant rise in handgun possession among middle and high school students in Florida.

Data shows an increase from 3.7% in 2002 to 6% in 2022.

Experts suggest that the increase may be linked to firearms being stolen from vehicles.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 350 firearms are stolen from vehicles annually, with many of these thefts involving middle and high school students.

Experts emphasize the importance of proper gun storage to prevent such thefts and reduce the number of guns falling into the hands of young people.

