Study suggests possible link between artificial sweeteners and memory decline

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new study suggests that consuming even one diet soda a day may lead to faster memory decline due to artificial sweeteners.

Researchers in Brazil have found that daily intake of diet soda, which contains artificial sweeteners like aspartame and saccharin, is linked to brain aging equivalent to over a year and a half.

In addition to memory decline, another study has indicated that a popular artificial sweetener, sucralose, may increase appetite.

Researchers tested participants by giving them drinks containing water, water with table sugar, and water with sucralose.

Brain scans and hunger ratings showed that those who consumed sucralose experienced a larger appetite compared to the other groups.

These findings highlight potential concerns about the effects of artificial sweeteners on brain health and appetite, urging consumers to be mindful of their diet soda consumption.

