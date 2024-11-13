Sumter County and The Villages have figured out a way to protect fire departments’ budgets

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday night, it looked like Sumter County would be short more than a million dollars, and The Villages half a million dollars after a County Commissioner blocked a measure to adjust property taxes that would have funded the departments.

The decision needed to be unanimous because the two departments separated their tax bases so that The Villages could provide higher levels of service.

The commissioner, Oren Miller, who blocked the vote said it was unfair toward county taxpayers.

Other commissioners initially said they would have to cut personnel and ambulances to make up the difference.

On Wednesday, the county held a meeting and figured out a way to meet the needs of both fire departments, but did not provide specific details at the time to WFTV.

WFTV has reached out to Commissioner Miller for comment but they have not returned our calls.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group