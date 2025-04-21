95-year-old man dies in Sumter County crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — According to a report obtained from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), A man died after being involved in a car crash that occurred in Sumter County.

FHP reports that the 95-year-old man from the Villages was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

At the time of the crash, the 95-year-old man was driving a black Buick sedan heading northbound on Buena Vista Boulevard. The incident location can be seen clearly on the map below.

When he reached just North of Bonita Boulevard, the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle departed the roadway and collided first with a fence, then a tree.

