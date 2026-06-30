Driver dies in fiery crash after hitting tree in Sumter County

SUMTER, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a 21-year-old woman from Minneola died early on June 30 following a single-vehicle crash on CR-478, west of CR-747.

The report states that the crash happened at 4:00 a.m. when the woman was driving west on CR-478. She did not successfully navigate a curve, causing her vehicle to leave the roadway.

After leaving the roadway, the Mazda CX-9 hit a fence. It then collided with a tree, sparking a fire.

Channel 9 has reached out to troopers for additional information about the crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group