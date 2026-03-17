Tragic accident: Man dies while repairing vehicle on State Road 48

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old man from Webster died at the crash scene on State Road 48 after being run over by a vehicle he was fixing. The accident west of West Street involved a Chevy Silverado, Toyota RAV4, and Audi A5.

The fatal accident happened when the tow-strap connecting the Silverado and RAV4 came loose, causing the RAV4 to stop.

The Silverado driver was underneath, attempting to reconnect it, when another vehicle collided with the RAV4 from behind, pushing it onto him.

The incident started when a Silverado towing a RAV4 on State Road 48 experienced a disconnect in the tow strap, causing the RAV4 to halt in the eastbound lane. The 73-year-old Silverado driver then returned and exited the vehicle to reconnect the two.

Authorities confirmed that the 73-year-old man from Webster died at the scene. A 10-year-old girl from Bushnell, a passenger in the Silverado during the collision, was unharmed.

Three others involved in the crash, including the 54-year-old Audi driver, the 18-year-old RAV4 driver, and a 43-year-old female passenger, were treated for minor injuries.

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