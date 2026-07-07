Wildwood to close North Warfield Avenue for storm drainage project

SUMTER, Fla. — The city of Wildwood says a portion of North Warfield Avenue will be temporarily closed for two weeks, starting on July 8, for the installation of storm drainage infrastructure.

The closure is part of the city’s Barwick Street Rehabilitation project, which aims to reduce localized flooding, improve stormwater drainage, replace aging underground utilities, and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

Residents, first responders, and essential services can still access the area easily. If you’re driving through, remember to follow the posted detour signs and give yourself a little extra time to reach your destination.

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