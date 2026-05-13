Suncoast Credit Union funds literacy and STEM education programs in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk Education Foundation received a $50,000 investment from Suncoast Credit Union to support programs benefiting students, teachers, and schools across Polk County.

According to the foundation, $25,000 will go toward school supplies for the Free Teacher Market, where teachers can pick up classroom materials at no cost for students.

Another $15,000 will support school-based grants focused on literacy, STEM education, career technical education, resiliency, support for low-performing students, and teacher quality.

An additional $2,500 was awarded to Eagle Lake Elementary and Floral Avenue Elementary to replenish books for school book vending machines originally funded through Suncoast grants.

The AmeriCorps Polk Reads tutoring program also received $5,000 to support reading instruction for kindergarten through third-grade students.

Foundation leaders said several of the donations were matched through the School District Education Foundation Matching Grant Program.

“Suncoast Credit Union is proud to invest in programs that strengthen Polk County’s students, teachers and schools,” said Bob Hyde, vice president of community impact for Suncoast Credit Union.

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