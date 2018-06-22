0 SunPass -- which is still down -- will waive penalties, fees from ongoing payment system outage

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - SunPass will waive its late fees and penalties for accounts that have become delinquent during a longer-than-expected outage for its payment system.

The prepaid toll system is still down after what was supposed to be a week of scheduled maintenance starting June 5. At the end of the week, the system did not work.

Since then, customers have not been able to add money to their accounts. Channel 9’s Racquel Asa reported the account problems depend on which toll roads drivers use.

SunPass said it will publicly announce when the fees will resume as soon as the website is working again.

NO SUNPASS LATE FEES: @FDOT_Secretary announcing @SunPass_FDOT will not charge late fees or penalties because of system issues. Customers have been asking for answers for the last couple of weeks. FULL STATEMENT: https://t.co/16OBhwnXaq @WFTV pic.twitter.com/ukciuvrqNk — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) June 21, 2018

The issue has also been causing problems for E-Pass, which has not been able to post millions of transactions to SunPass accounts. As a result, drivers will likely have unposted tolls on their accounts regardless of whether they use SunPass or E-Pass.

An E-Pass spokesperson told Channel 9 that SunPass hasn’t posted tolls from SR-538, Florida’ Turnpike, SR-417 in Seminole County, and SR-429 near Walt Disney World since June 1.

SunPass has also opened up a walk-in center at the West Oaks Mall to handle issues in person to help alleviate some of the volume on the website, app and at the call center.

E-Pass customers who have questions about their account can call 1-800-353-7277 or visit the E-Pass Walk-in location at 762 S. Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32822.

Full statement from FDOT:

