SunRail partners seek opportunities to add weekend service

SunRail’s local government partners may work with the Florida Department of Transportation to create more opportunities for weekend service.

Seminole County Commissioner Amy Lockhart mentioned the potential to pilot a program during the Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission’s meeting on Sept. 30. The discussion came after the county funded free train service within Seminole County to the celebration for the Lake Mary team that won the Little League World Series this year.

The train ran every 30 minutes between four stations in Seminole County on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at a cost of $14,000.

