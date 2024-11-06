SunRail train collides with car in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. — A SunRail train collided with a car Wednesday morning in Orange County, the City of Maitland said.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the train crossing at Horatio Avenue.

The crash shut down the intersection of Horatio Avenue and Maitland Avenue.

Maitland police and fire officials responded to the scene.

On social media, city officials asked motorists to use caution or avoid the area if possible.

No serious injuries resulted from the crash, they said.

SunRail reported one cancelation and a 45-minute delay for another scheduled line, but said trains were back in operation.

P315SB is cancelled and P314NB is delayed 45 mins due to the previous incident on the corridor. Trains are on the move. — SunRail (@RideSunRail) November 6, 2024

