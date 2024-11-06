Here’s where to recycle your campaign yard signs in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Election Day has come and gone, which means our local landfills could soon become home to thousands upon thousands of campaign signs.

In Orange County, officials are encouraging residents to recycle their campaign signs instead of throwing them into the trash.

“We have found a way for the signs to have a second life,” Aimee Krivan said.

Krivan is coordinator for the Pollution Prevention Program for the county’s Environmental Protection Division.

In partnership with the City of Winter Park, the City of Orlando, and the League of Women Voters, Orange County has set up several locations to collect single-use campaign signs.

The goal is to transform them into a cleaner energy source, officials said.

In a news release, the county noted, “The signs are sent to NuCycle and converted into Enviro-Fuelcubes®, which the cement and electrical power industries use to replace coal. In 2022, the program’s first year, it diverted 11,140 pounds in campaign signs from the landfill.”

Residents who want to drop off signs are reminded that wood and metal frames must be first be removed.

From Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, yard signs can be dropped off at these locations:

Broadway United Methodist Church - 406 East Amelia Street, Orlando, Florida 32803

- 406 East Amelia Street, Orlando, Florida 32803 First Unitarian Church - 1901 East Robinson Street, Orlando, Florida 32803

- 1901 East Robinson Street, Orlando, Florida 32803 Solid Waste Management - 1028 Woods Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32805

- 1028 Woods Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32805 Porter Transfer Station - 1326 Good Homes Road, Orlando, Florida 32818

- 1326 Good Homes Road, Orlando, Florida 32818 Northwest Community Center & Pool - 3955 W D Judge Drive, Orlando, Florida 32808

- 3955 W D Judge Drive, Orlando, Florida 32808 Cady Way Pool - 2529 Cady Way, Winter Park, Florida 32792

- 2529 Cady Way, Winter Park, Florida 32792 Mead Botanical Garden - 1310 South Denning Drive, Winter Park, Florida 32789

- 1310 South Denning Drive, Winter Park, Florida 32789 Winter Park Fire Department - Station 64 - 1439 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park, Florida 32789

