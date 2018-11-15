  • SunRail train fatally strikes pedestrian near Kissimmee

    By: Jason Kelly

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A SunRail train fatally struck a pedestrian Wednesday evening near Kissimmee, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    The crash was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. near Pleasant Hill Road and Old Tampa Highway, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.

    No one aboard the train was injured, Montes said.

    "A trespasser walking on the tracks was struck by a southbound SunRail train, which was traveling between Kissimmee and Poinciana," said Steve Olson, a Florida Department of Transportation spokesman.

    Southbound trains P338 and P339 have been canceled and northbound train P336 is delayed by 120 minutes, Olson said.

    FDOT said a shuttle is transporting riders between the Kissimmee and Poinciana stations.

    Traffic delays are expected in the area.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

