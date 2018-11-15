SunRail train fatally strikes pedestrian near Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A SunRail train fatally struck a pedestrian Wednesday evening near Kissimmee, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. near Pleasant Hill Road and Old Tampa Highway, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.
No one aboard the train was injured, Montes said.
"A trespasser walking on the tracks was struck by a southbound SunRail train, which was traveling between Kissimmee and Poinciana," said Steve Olson, a Florida Department of Transportation spokesman.
Southbound trains P338 and P339 have been canceled and northbound train P336 is delayed by 120 minutes, Olson said.
FDOT said a shuttle is transporting riders between the Kissimmee and Poinciana stations.
Traffic delays are expected in the area.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Pedestrian struck and killed by a Sunrail Train near Pleasant Hill Road and Old Tampa Highway. No passengers on the train hurt. Expect delays in the area.— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) November 15, 2018
Trains P338 and P339 SB have been cancelled. Train P336 NB is delayed by 120 minutes and is on the move. Bus bridge continues between Kissimmee and Poinciana station due to previous police assistance near the tracks.— SunRail (@RideSunRail) November 15, 2018
